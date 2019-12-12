WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police and the Manitoba High-Risk Sex Offender Unit are informing the public of the release of Apay Ogouk, 35, who is a convicted sex offender considered at a high risk to reoffend.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said Ogouk was recently released from Headingley Correctional Centre and is living in Winnipeg.

He is subject to a lifetime weapons ban and a supervised probation order.

He has a criminal record for five counts of aggravated sexual assault and obstruction of justice.

Although he participated in some treatment programming in the past, Ogouk is still considered at risk to reoffend in a sexual manner.

All females are at risk.

Ogouk is described as six foot one and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Ogouk is asked to call Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6222 or the Manitoba High-Risk Sex Offender Unit at (204) 984-1888.

Police caution that this information is provided to allow members of the public to take suitable self-protection measures and that any form of vigilante action or other unreasonable conduct against Apay Ogouk will not be tolerated.