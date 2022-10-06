High school football action features some high scoring affairs Thursday

It was a jam packed evening for high school football with six games taking place Thursday.

Starting with Division 1 action, St. Paul’s Crusaders grabbed the massive shutout win over the Steinbach Sabres 43 – 0.

In Division 2, the Crocus Plains Plainsmen secured their second victory of the year beating the Elmwood Giants 33 – 6. John Taylor Pipers were able to squeeze out a 22 - 16 win, while the Sisler Spartans had plenty of offence with a 42 - 16 win against the Portage Collegiate Trojans.

Moving to Division 3 play, the Maples Marauders saddled the Beaver Brae Broncos 43 - 12.

There was also one Junior Varsity game on the docket, with St. Paul’s squad getting the win over Steinbach 49 – 9.

Friday will be another busy night on the gridiron as nine games are slated to take the field. Game times run from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.