High scoring offence to close defensive battles, high school football continued Thursday

There was a little bit of everything on the football field Thursday evening with eight high school football games on the go.

AAA action saw Churchill trounce Daniel MacIntyre 48-0.

The rest of the day was AAAA, starting with St. Paul's destroying Portage 75-0. It was a much closer affair between the River East Kodiaks and Kildonan East Reivers, as Kildonan grabbed the 15-12 win.

John Taylor and Sisler finished tied at six, while Elmwood beat Mile Mac 14-8.

The Springfield Sabres blanked the Murdoch Clansmen 32-0. Sturgeon squeezed by Garden City 22-16.

The last game of the evening is between Kelvin and Dakota and that game was still in-progress when this story was posted.

CTV News Winnipeg will update the score when it is available.