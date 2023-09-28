Winnipeg

    • High scoring offence to close defensive battles, high school football continued Thursday

    Kildonan East and River East do battle on Sept. 28, 2023. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) Kildonan East and River East do battle on Sept. 28, 2023. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

    There was a little bit of everything on the football field Thursday evening with eight high school football games on the go.

    AAA action saw Churchill trounce Daniel MacIntyre 48-0.

    The rest of the day was AAAA, starting with St. Paul's destroying Portage 75-0. It was a much closer affair between the River East Kodiaks and Kildonan East Reivers, as Kildonan grabbed the 15-12 win.

    John Taylor and Sisler finished tied at six, while Elmwood beat Mile Mac 14-8.

    The Springfield Sabres blanked the Murdoch Clansmen 32-0. Sturgeon squeezed by Garden City 22-16.

    The last game of the evening is between Kelvin and Dakota and that game was still in-progress when this story was posted.

    CTV News Winnipeg will update the score when it is available.

