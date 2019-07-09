High wind-effect warnings for areas of Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg
Shorelines near Gimli, as well as Victoria Beach are included in the high wind-effect warning. File image.
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 12:57PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 1:13PM CST
The province issued high wind-effect warnings Tuesday for the south basin of Lake Manitoba, and for the shorelines near Gimli and Victoria Beach on Lake Winnipeg.
According to a release from Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre, high winds are forecast to develop around midnight and are expected to last until noon Wednesday.
Wind speed and wave action could raise water levels by as much as five feet or more.
The province is advising property owners to take precautions.