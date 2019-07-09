

CTV News Winnipeg





The province issued high wind-effect warnings Tuesday for the south basin of Lake Manitoba, and for the shorelines near Gimli and Victoria Beach on Lake Winnipeg.

According to a release from Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre, high winds are forecast to develop around midnight and are expected to last until noon Wednesday.

Wind speed and wave action could raise water levels by as much as five feet or more.

The province is advising property owners to take precautions.