Recent storms in northern parts of the United States have changed Manitoba’s 2019 flood outlook.

The Hydrologic Forecast Centre of Manitoba Infrastructure said with normal or average weather conditions a flood with a magnitude higher than 2009 is predicted along the Red River.

“Heavy snows have fallen in the northern United States and across the Red River Valley. The Assiniboine River system will see limited flooding, so the focus at this time is on the Red River and its tributaries, as they will see substantial flooding,” said a press release Monday afternoon.

The government said with favourable weather, meaning little to no more precipitation, the flood forecast at this stage indicates the Red River would rise to 2011 flood levels.

With unfavourable weather conditions, comparing flood levels to 2009, the government said water levels are expected to increase by almost one foot at Emerson, up to 1.5 feet near Ste. Agathe and reach 22.5 feet at James Avenue in Winnipeg.

“Flood water levels will depend on rate of snow melt, snow and rain accumulation over the coming weeks,” the release said.

Government preparations include:

Working with local governments in the valley and the City of Winnipeg;

Working with the federal government to ensure the safety of Indigenous communities in the valley;

Preparing to support municipal evacuations if needed;

Assembling teams to work with farmers to move livestock out of the impacted area;

Preparing for closures of community ring dikes, road closures and acquiring additional inventory of flood protection equipment.

The government also said community ring dikes and the majority of individual flood protection works are at 1997 plus two feet levels, and $800 million in permanent flood proofing measures are in place. This includes $630 million worth of completed improvements on the Red River Floodway expansion ‎and West Dike construction.

The province said it will continue to issue regular updates, with a fully updated flood outlook to be released in the coming days.

FARGO DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY

Monday afternoon Fargo, N.D. Mayor Tim Mahoney said the city was at risk of substantial flooding and declared a state of emergency.

“While we have made tremendous strides in our permanent flood protection efforts, this is a very serious flood forecast and we will meet it with a serious response. It is critically important for everyone to know that we will need the public’s assistance; we cannot be complacent,” he said.

Mahoney said the city needs volunteers and one million sandbags over the next few weeks.

Daily briefings on the situation are planned to begin March 25.