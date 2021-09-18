Highway 1 crash involving Manitoba RCMP vehicle sends two people to hospital

RCMP

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Three main federal party leaders on final campaign blitz

There will be no let up in campaigning today as the main party leaders count down the remaining hours and minutes to Monday's federal election. The latest polling suggests Trudeau's Liberals and O'Toole's Tories are in a virtual dead heat.

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island