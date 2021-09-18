Highway 1 crash involving Manitoba RCMP vehicle sends two people to hospital
An RCMP officer and the driver of another vehicle were taken to hospital on Friday following a crash near Richer, Man.
Shortly before noon on Friday, a Falcon Lake RCMP officer travelling east on the Trans-Canada Highway in a marked police cruiser struck a vehicle driving south on Highway 302. An RCMP news release said the southbound vehicle was turning left onto Highway 1.
RCMP said a 40-year-old officer and a 21-year-old woman from Ste. Genevieve were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Steinbach RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating the crash.
RCMP said the province’s Independent Investigation Unit has been notified.
