Highway 75 reopened, parts of Manitoba remain under freezing rain warning

WINNIPEG -

The province has reopened Highway 75 to Morris, though parts of southeastern Manitoba remain under a freezing rain warning Friday night.

Shortly before 8:40 p.m. on Friday, the province said it had reopened Highway 75 from Winnipeg to Morris. It had been closed earlier due to poor winter driving conditions.

Additionally, Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of south-eastern Manitoba.

It said a band of freezing rain is moving over south-eastern Manitoba and is likely to cause very slippery roads.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," the warning reads.

It said the last of the freezing rain is expected to move into northwestern Ontario by midnight.

In Winnipeg, the city said crews are putting sand on sidewalks along regional and collector streets, and on active transportation pathways. It said it will continue to monitor road conditions, and will put salt and sand down as needed.

Updates on road closures can be found online.