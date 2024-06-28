‘His heart still beats on’: Young track star remembered for giving the gift of life

Not a day goes by when Scott and Amanda Cadman don’t think about their son Kirk.

The University of Manitoba outdoor track is quiet on an afternoon in late June, and Kirk Cadman’s parents recall a time when their son was here on a weekly basis, training and working towards becoming a star athlete.

“Lane four is where he started his career, and lane four is the last race of his career,” said Scott Cadman, Kirk’s father.

“He played a significant role in helping others within the community. He took young athletes under his wing and let them loose in the world of track and field.”

This month’s Hometown Hero focuses on the life and legacy Kirk left on the track after he tragically passed away in a car accident in March 2023.

The 20-year-old donated several of his organs, including his heart, saving the lives of seven Manitobans, Kirk’s uncle included.

Scott says despite the loss to their family, his son’s organ donation makes him a hero.

“We’ll walk with a hole in our heart,” Scott said.

“But we’ll also know that Kirk’s giving through donations had a profound miracle on many others. His heart still beats on.”

Kirk began running at age 12. That, despite dislocating his knee at a young age, when doctors told him he would never run with the same power again.

He overcame that doubt to become one of Manitoba’s first ever race walkers. After placing fifth at nationals for the U-16 Championships, a year had passed since his injury, and Kirk was determined to start running again and chasing track and field records in 2019.

"Dads being dads, you know, I was a little bit worried,” Scott said.

“With that being said, we wanted to make sure that Kirk could run, and, he ran. He broke two provincial records, 400-meter hurdles, crushing the record by over a second and a half."

The other record included Kirk as a part of the 2019 Winnipeg Optimist U-18 4x400 relay team.

This year, Kirk’s family, with the support of The Winnipeg Foundation, Athletics Manitoba, and Winnipeg Optimist Athletics, started a scholarship dedicated to athletes with the same passion for running that Kirk displayed. It’s been a way for the family to help with the healing process.

“Anyone who came to this track, he just welcomed them with open arms,” said Amanda Cadman, Kirk Cadman’s mother.

“Some of his best lifelong friends he met through the track and really, it's a family.”

On July 6, the family is hosting a ceremonial 400-meter race walk to honour Kirk’s life, along with a bake sale at University Stadium at the University of Manitoba campus. All are welcome to attend.

Scott said Athletics Manitoba has established the Kirk Cadman Memorial Classic – a track and field event focused on raising awareness about transplant and organ donation. The event is commemorating Kirk’s athletic achievements and perseverance in the sport.

Proceeds from the bake sale at the Kirk Cadman Memorial Classic are going towards the Kirk Cadman Scholarship.

“We've got some really good bakers in the community, so we've got some track moms that are donating some baking,” Amanda said.

“We also have some t-shirt sales. I've sent out some letters trying to get some silent auction donations, so it's just really important to our family to keep this going for years.”

Scott said the scholarship is an opportunity for future athletes to never give up on their dreams in becoming a gifted runner, just like their son was.

More information about the Kirk Cadman Memorial Classic can be found on Athletics Manitoba’s website. athleticsmanitoba.com/event/kirk-cadman-memorial-classic-legion-team-trials/