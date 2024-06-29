No injuries reported in 5 overnight fires: WFPS

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said it is investigating after five fires broke out between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The first blaze was at a vacant single-storey house in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue. WFPS arrived around 8 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Crews fought the fire from outside before it was fully extinguished and declared under control less than 30 minutes later.

No one was found inside the home and no injuries were reported.

Later, two fires broke out on Pritchard Avenue just six hours apart.

Around 11:43 p.m., a Winnipeg police officer discovered a fire at a two-storey home in the 400 block.

When WFPS crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the house. They battled the blaze from inside the building and declared the fire under control an hour later, around 12:49 a.m.

The home was empty and no one was injured.

At 5:42 a.m., WFPS returned to Pritchard Avenue following reports of a fire in a single-family bungalow in the 1400 block. Crews fought heavy smoke and flames from outside the building, before launching an interior attack.

The fire was deemed under control just before 7 a.m., while the house sustained significant damage from smoke, fire and water.

Residents evacuated before WFPS arrived. A neighbouring home was also evacuated by crews as a precaution.

Fires on Charles Street and Rougeau Avenue

Earlier, around 4:24 a.m., WFPS responded to a fire inside a two-and-a-half-storey building in the 200 block of Charles Street.

The blaze was quickly brought under control and residents were evacuated from the structure.

Just before 9:30 a.m., a fire broke out in a two-storey townhouse complex on Rougeau Avenue.

Crews found smoke in one of the units and traced them back to a fire involving a clothing dryer. Those living in the home evacuated before WFPS arrived.

The blaze was contained to the suite where the fire originated and was quickly extinguished. It is believed to have been accidental.