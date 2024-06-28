WINNIPEG
    • CountryFest, Canada Day and ‘Ma-Buhay’: What’s on this weekend in Manitoba

    canada day
    Culture, music and Canada are going to be celebrated throughout Manitoba over the weekend.

    Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba from June 28-July 1, 2024.

    Dauphin’s Countryfest

    June 28-30

    Selo Ukrania, Dauphin

    The 35th celebration of country music includes performances by Doc Walker, Alabama, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and a whole lot more.

    Winnipeg International Soca Reggae Festival

    June 28 & 29

    Old Market Square

    Caribbean flavours return to Old Market Square with a great selection of Soca and Reggae performers.

    Rainbow Stage presents “Ma-Buhay!”

    June 26-July 14

    Rainbow Stage

    A hilarious new musical will have audiences cheering on the finalists of a fictional Filipino reality TV competition.

    Sākihiwē Festival

    June 28-30

    A celebration of music, art, fashion and fun including a ticketed concert, Turtle Island Block Party and a party in Central Park.

    Summer Concert Series

    June 29, 7 p.m.

    Winnipeg Beach Bandstand

    Band Saturday: River City Six

    Band Sunday: Pop Vegas

    Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.

    International Brass Quartet

    June 28

    8 p.m.

    Burdick Center for the Performing Arts, International Peace Garden

    The in-residence quartet perform a variety of genres from baroque to jazz. Admission is free with Garden entry.

    Peaceful Path Garden Tour

    June 29, 10 :30 a.m.

    International Peace Garden

    Wander through the enchanting blend of the natural beauty and history beginning in the Upper Terrace and winding through the park to the Conservatory.

    142nd Killarney Fair

    June 28-30

    Killarney

    The Killarney Ag Society presents a weekend of family fun with a parade, chuckwagon races, horse and cattle show, bouncy castles and more.

    Trout Festival

    June 28-July 1

    Flin Flon & Creighton, SK

    Featuring a fish fry, BBQ, show and sine, regatta, parade, family entertainment and more.

    Heritage Day

    June 30

    Irvin Goodon Wildlife Museum, Boissevain

    Celebrate Boissevain’s heritage with stories, crafts, guided tours and more.

    Lowe Farm Canada Day Celebration

    June 29, 12:30 p.m.

    Lowe Farm Park

    Lowe Farm celebrates Canada Day with a parade, family fun, evening entertainment and fireworks.

    Canada Day Events

    A list of Canada Day celebrations across Manitoba can be found here.

