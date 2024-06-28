CountryFest, Canada Day and ‘Ma-Buhay’: What’s on this weekend in Manitoba

Culture, music and Canada are going to be celebrated throughout Manitoba over the weekend.

Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba from June 28-July 1, 2024.

Dauphin’s Countryfest

June 28-30

Selo Ukrania, Dauphin

The 35th celebration of country music includes performances by Doc Walker, Alabama, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and a whole lot more.

Winnipeg International Soca Reggae Festival

June 28 & 29

Old Market Square

Caribbean flavours return to Old Market Square with a great selection of Soca and Reggae performers.

Rainbow Stage presents “Ma-Buhay!”

June 26-July 14

Rainbow Stage

A hilarious new musical will have audiences cheering on the finalists of a fictional Filipino reality TV competition.

Sākihiwē Festival

June 28-30

A celebration of music, art, fashion and fun including a ticketed concert, Turtle Island Block Party and a party in Central Park.

Summer Concert Series

June 29, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Beach Bandstand

Band Saturday: River City Six

Band Sunday: Pop Vegas

Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.

International Brass Quartet

June 28

8 p.m.

Burdick Center for the Performing Arts, International Peace Garden

The in-residence quartet perform a variety of genres from baroque to jazz. Admission is free with Garden entry.

Peaceful Path Garden Tour

June 29, 10 :30 a.m.

International Peace Garden

Wander through the enchanting blend of the natural beauty and history beginning in the Upper Terrace and winding through the park to the Conservatory.

142nd Killarney Fair

June 28-30

Killarney

The Killarney Ag Society presents a weekend of family fun with a parade, chuckwagon races, horse and cattle show, bouncy castles and more.

Trout Festival

June 28-July 1

Flin Flon & Creighton, SK

Featuring a fish fry, BBQ, show and sine, regatta, parade, family entertainment and more.

Heritage Day

June 30

Irvin Goodon Wildlife Museum, Boissevain

Celebrate Boissevain’s heritage with stories, crafts, guided tours and more.

Lowe Farm Canada Day Celebration

June 29, 12:30 p.m.

Lowe Farm Park

Lowe Farm celebrates Canada Day with a parade, family fun, evening entertainment and fireworks.

Canada Day Events

A list of Canada Day celebrations across Manitoba can be found here.