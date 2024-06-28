CountryFest, Canada Day and ‘Ma-Buhay’: What’s on this weekend in Manitoba
Culture, music and Canada are going to be celebrated throughout Manitoba over the weekend.
Here are some of the events taking place across Manitoba from June 28-July 1, 2024.
Dauphin’s Countryfest
June 28-30
Selo Ukrania, Dauphin
The 35th celebration of country music includes performances by Doc Walker, Alabama, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and a whole lot more.
Winnipeg International Soca Reggae Festival
June 28 & 29
Old Market Square
Caribbean flavours return to Old Market Square with a great selection of Soca and Reggae performers.
Rainbow Stage presents “Ma-Buhay!”
June 26-July 14
Rainbow Stage
A hilarious new musical will have audiences cheering on the finalists of a fictional Filipino reality TV competition.
Sākihiwē Festival
June 28-30
A celebration of music, art, fashion and fun including a ticketed concert, Turtle Island Block Party and a party in Central Park.
Summer Concert Series
June 29, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg Beach Bandstand
Band Saturday: River City Six
Band Sunday: Pop Vegas
Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.
International Brass Quartet
June 28
8 p.m.
Burdick Center for the Performing Arts, International Peace Garden
The in-residence quartet perform a variety of genres from baroque to jazz. Admission is free with Garden entry.
Peaceful Path Garden Tour
June 29, 10 :30 a.m.
International Peace Garden
Wander through the enchanting blend of the natural beauty and history beginning in the Upper Terrace and winding through the park to the Conservatory.
142nd Killarney Fair
June 28-30
Killarney
The Killarney Ag Society presents a weekend of family fun with a parade, chuckwagon races, horse and cattle show, bouncy castles and more.
Trout Festival
June 28-July 1
Flin Flon & Creighton, SK
Featuring a fish fry, BBQ, show and sine, regatta, parade, family entertainment and more.
Heritage Day
June 30
Irvin Goodon Wildlife Museum, Boissevain
Celebrate Boissevain’s heritage with stories, crafts, guided tours and more.
Lowe Farm Canada Day Celebration
June 29, 12:30 p.m.
Lowe Farm Park
Lowe Farm celebrates Canada Day with a parade, family fun, evening entertainment and fireworks.
Canada Day Events
A list of Canada Day celebrations across Manitoba can be found here.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE Trudeau Liberals 'under siege' across the country, with Conservatives cracking red 'fortresses' like Toronto and Vancouver: Nanos
Hot on the heels of the Conservatives’ stunning byelection victory in the riding of Toronto—St. Paul’s, new seat projection data from Nanos Research show ridings considered previously safe for the Liberals are increasingly up for grabs.
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total number of accusers in his case to 10.
Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
Is homemade sunscreen safe to use? Here's why it's 'a horrible idea,' according to experts
If you could make sunscreen with items found in your kitchen pantry, should you do it? Posts from social media influencers and bloggers including recipes to make your own sunscreen have been wildly circulated online, but the dermatologists who spoke to CTVNews.ca call it a 'horrible idea.'
Need multiple alarms to wake up in the morning? Here's what could be happening, according to experts
If you are clogging your clock app with multiple morning alarms, you’re setting yourself up for a groggy morning, experts say.
'His heart still beats on': Young track star remembered for giving the gift of life
Not a day goes by when Scott and Amanda Cadman don’t think about their son Kirk.
Biden concedes debate fumbles but declares he will defend democracy. Dems stick by him ─ for now
U.S. President Joe Biden forcefully tried on Friday to quell Democratic anxieties over his unsteady showing in his debate with former President Donald Trump, as elected members of his party closed ranks around him in an effort to shut down talk of replacing him atop the ticket.
Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea
Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.
Fines related to neighbour's 443 noise complaints at centre of B.C. dispute
A B.C. condo owner who was fined tens of thousands of dollars over hundreds of noise complaints made by his downstairs neighbour was partially successful in having the penalties overturned.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Missing Moose Jaw man found dead, no foul play suspected: Police
An 80-year-old Moose Jaw man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.
-
Tornado watches issued for much of southeast Sask., including Regina
Tornado watches have been issued for much of southeastern Saskatchewan, including Regina, on Friday morning.
-
New Urgent Care Centre in Regina to open and accept patients on July 2
People in Regina will have another option when it comes to accessing healthcare.
Saskatoon
-
Family of nine unharmed after Saskatoon home explosion
Saskatoon Fire Department is investigating the cause of an explosion in a Saskatoon home.
-
Saskatoon Bus Rapid Transit expands as Sask. gets $327M infrastructure boost
The Saskatchewan and federal governments have announced joint funding of $327 million for infrastructure projects.
-
Missing Moose Jaw man found dead, no foul play suspected: Police
An 80-year-old Moose Jaw man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.
Edmonton
-
Charges pending after 3-year-old boy killed, woman and girl hospitalized in Allard crash
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
-
Ace Coffee Roasters, Green Onion Cake Man and Uncle Brian's Food Company closed by AHS inspectors
Three popular Edmonton establishments have been ordered to close locations after inspections by Alberta Health Services.
-
Q&A: 2 Edmontonians will be contestants on The Amazing Race Canada
Two Edmontonians have been selected to be contestants on The Amazing Race Canada.
Calgary
-
7 suspects face dozens of charges in downtown Calgary bust
Calgary police say charges have been laid against seven people, all believed to be street-level drug traffickers, following a sting on "hot spot locations" in the city's downtown core and on transit.
-
'Freak accident': Skier injured in Banff National Park remains in serious condition
A skier who fell down the side of a mountain in Banff National Park following a cornice collapse last week remains in hospital in serious condition, according to a close friend.
-
RCMP search of rural residence finds pipe bomb in home of murder-conspiracy accused
The RCMP says it had to call in bomb specialists while searching the home of one of two men now on trial on charges of conspiring to murder Mounties at the Coutts blockade in 2022.
Toronto
-
New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents
Billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands charged with sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February, court documents filed Friday show, bringing the total number of accusers in his case to 10.
-
Three TDSB staff members cleared by third-party review amid allegations of anti-Black racism: board
Three staff members who were placed on home assignment amid allegations of anti-Black racism at a Toronto elementary school have been cleared following a third-party review.
-
Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
Ottawa
-
Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 28-July 1
CTV News Ottawa looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Robbery suspect sought by police in Ottawa's west-end
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect after allegedly stealing products from a store in Ottawa's west-end on June 21.
Montreal
-
Class action lawsuit targets two former Jewish General Hospital employees
Montreal's Jewish General Hospital finds itself at the heart of a class action lawsuit for sexual abuse allegedly committed against children by two former social workers employed by its Child Psychiatry Department, Gino Londei and Steve Trowbridge.
-
Pincourt boy defies bullying to give back to children with cancer
Grant Barron says when he found out that some people grow their hair long to donate to children with hair loss, he set out on a journey to give back.
-
Current immigration levels could lead to 'overreaction,' Quebec premier says
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says there's a risk of overreaction against newcomers if current immigration levels continue.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton man charged after alleged assault on woman in business parking lot
The Fredericton Police Force has laid three charges against a Fredericton man in connection with an alleged assault in a public parking lot on Wednesday.
-
Mix of sun and rain for Canada Day long weekend in Maritimes
An area of high pressure moving east of the Maritimes on Saturday will allow for increasing cloudiness through the day.
-
Nathan MacKinnon takes two of the top trophies at 2024 NHL Awards
Nathan MacKinnon took home two of the top awards at the 2024 NHL Awards in Las Vegas Thursday night – The Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award.
Vancouver
-
B.C. RCMP investigating after 16-year-old girl in serious condition from fentanyl overdose
Mounties in northern British Columbia say an as-yet-unidentified drug trafficker could face serious consequences after a 16-year-old girl overdosed on fentanyl this week and remains in hospital in serious condition.
-
Murder charge laid in Tori Dunn's killing, homicide investigators announce
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 30-year-old Tori Dunn, homicide investigators say.
-
$2.1M being returned to investors who lost 15 times that much in real estate fraud, BCSC says
Investors who collectively lost millions in a real estate scheme will soon be getting a small portion of their money back, according to the B.C. Securities Commission.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. RCMP investigating after 16-year-old girl in serious condition from fentanyl overdose
Mounties in northern British Columbia say an as-yet-unidentified drug trafficker could face serious consequences after a 16-year-old girl overdosed on fentanyl this week and remains in hospital in serious condition.
-
Navy facility in Canadian Arctic 'could be finished this season,' a decade overdue
Nearly a decade behind schedule, the Canadian military’s long-promised naval refuelling station in the High Arctic could open as early as this summer, albeit with restrictions on the facility's operations and serious questions about its long-term viability.
-
Murder charge laid in Tori Dunn's killing, homicide investigators announce
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 30-year-old Tori Dunn, homicide investigators say.
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
N.L.
-
Judge acquits Newfoundland lawyer on sexual assault, interference charges
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
-
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
With rain coming down in central Labrador and temperatures dropping, the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, although fire officials say there's still work to be done to keep the flames at bay.
-
'The weather conditions are favourable,' N.L. premier says as wildfire remains away from Churchill Falls
The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Churchill Falls remains three kilometres from the community as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador signalled cautious optimism.
Northern Ontario
-
Five survivors from Sudbury, Ont., rescued in human trafficking investigation
Six people have been charged in a provincial human trafficking investigation that identified five survivors from Greater Sudbury.
-
Critics say end of safe consumption services in northern Ont. will strain health system, lead to more deaths
The northeast’s only remaining supervised consumption site, Safe Health Site Timmins, is shutting down its safe consumption services at the end of the month.
-
Fallen tree damages fence, allowing 50 bison to escape in northern Ont.
Anyone travelling along Highway 64 near Lavigne, Ont., should be on the lookout for bison crossing the road.
Barrie
-
'It just doesn't add up': Barrie bistro owner faces $38,000 landlord debt dispute
A Notice to Terminate posted on the front door of a downtown Barrie establishment shortly after its closure states the owner owes thousands in rent and utilities, but the owner argues he paid for more than his fair share before closing up shop.
-
Victim of head-on crash caused by impaired driver gives emotional statement
The woman who nearly died in a crash involving an impaired driver on Highway 26 in Springwater in 2022 gave an emotional victim impact statement on Friday.
-
Innisfil man charged in 2008 sexual assault
Charges have been laid against a man from Innisfil accused of an alleged sexual assault stemming back nearly 16 years.
Kitchener
-
Showdown expected at Thursday night's Stratford council meeting
Drama is usually reserved for the Stratford Festival stage, but on Thursday night, it might play out at Stratford City Hall - again.
-
Check out these local Canada Day celebrations
The countdown is on to Canada Day! Here’s a quick look at the celebrations happening in your neighbourhood.
-
Guilty plea to second-degree murder of Kitchener man
A man, previously found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to a 2014 death in Kitchener, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
London
-
Western says 'patience is wearing thin' over pro-Palestinian encampment
Western University says its patience is wearing thin. It also says it’s exploring options to shut down a pro-Palestinian protest on campus. In its latest message to the community, Western says it’s grappling with concerning and illegal behaviours.
-
London man arrested after crime spree
A London man is in custody in relation to several investigations over the past two weeks.
-
Front of Pet Valu store shattered by car
No injuries are reported after a car crashed into the front of a store in London on Friday morning. Police and fire responded to the Pet Valu store in the area of Commissioners Road and Wellington Road around 9:45 a.m.