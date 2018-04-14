Featured
'Hoarding type materials' create difficulty for crews at Wellington Crescent fire, 1 sent to hospital
Firefighters were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, April 14, 2018 8:33PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, April 15, 2018 10:24AM CST
One person was taken to hospital Saturday after fire broke out at home in the 1400 block of Wellington Crescent.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The home is located near the corner of Renfrew Street in River Heights.
Crews found smoke and fire in the basement, on the second floor and eventually in the roof area.
According to officials, 10 fire fighters battled the blaze, which was hampered by materials inside the home.
“Situation for crews was made much more difficult as the house appeared to be full of hoarding type materials. All the hallways and some exits were blocked due to materials,” said officials in a phone call with CTV News Sunday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.