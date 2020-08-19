WINNIPEG -- Hockey tournaments in the province won't be happening until at least November, according to Hockey Manitoba.

On Wednesday, Hockey Manitoba announced it would not be allowing sanctioned tournaments, events, or out of province travel to take place before Nov. 1, 2020. In a written statement, the organization said the cancellations include Hockey Manitoba's U15 AAA Male and Female Showcase event.

The decision comes one week after Hockey Manitoba received approval from the province to launch its phase two return to play plan.

In its draft plan, Hockey Manitoba said it was hoping to start sanctioned events again on Sept. 1, though it didn't contain any guidance surrounding tournaments. Tournaments are not a violation of health orders, but public health officials are not recommending them because of the increased risk of COVID-19 spreading.

In the statement on Wednesday, Hockey Manitoba said it decided to cancel sanctioned tournaments and events based on the recommendation of health officials.

"The past month Manitoba has witnessed a significant spike in the reported cases of COVID-19," the statement reads. "Without the concerted effort of our entire membership to support our existing plan we run the risk of exposure and possible transmission of the virus that could force the Health Authorities to take the appropriate action that may include shutting down our program."

It said while hockey will return to Manitoba, people will have to get used to the new normal and the new steps required to keep the hockey community safe.

More information about Hockey Manitoba's return to play plan can be found online.

-with files from CTV's Josh Crabb