WINNIPEG -- A home in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood has been destroyed following a fire on Tuesday night.

The city said fire crews were called to a fire at a house that’s been converted into apartments in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue just after 8 p.m.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, and began to attack the fire from inside the structure. But as the fire worsened crews were forced to get out of the house and fight the fire from outside using aerial ladder trucks.

Most people who live in the home got out before crews arrived, and those who were still inside were safely evacuated. Firefighters also found five cats inside the house, who were all safely reunited with their owners. No one was hurt during the incident.

The cause of the fire will be investigated once the fire is completely extinguished. There’s no damage estimate at this time, but the city said the home is significantly damaged and is likely a total loss.

About an hour after firefighters were called to the fire on Burrows, they received reports about another fire at a temporary encampment near Henry Avenue and Martha Street.

Once on scene, crews found tents and a utility pole that had gone up in flames. The fire was quickly brought under control.

Everyone living in the tents got out safely and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Fire crews on scene of the fire on Burrows Avenue. (Source: Alex Brown/CTV News Winnipeg)

The scene of a fire at a temporary encampment. (Source: Alex Brown/CTV News Winnipeg)

