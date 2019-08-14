

CTV News Winnipeg





An investigation into the death of a 40-year-old man forced a highway closure Wednesday afternoon.

An assault on Highway 16 near the Russell Airport was reported to police around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, said RCMP in a release.

The man was taken to hospital and later died of his injuries

The province said the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 are closed for one kilometer west of Russell due to the investigation.

There is a detour in effect.

Russell, Man., is located about 356 kilometers northwest of Winnipeg.