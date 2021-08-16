WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg police are investigating the cause of a fatal late-night fire in Osborne Village that police consider suspicious.

Police said a woman in her 60s was rescued from the second floor of a building in the 100 block of Scott Street after a fire broke out at E-Mart Convenience and then spread to a house.

According to the city, two people were inside the house at the time of the fire. One person was able to self-evacuate and was taken to hospital in stable condition by paramedics.

Firefighters found the woman in her 60s inside. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died of her injuries.

Winnipeg police told CTV News that investigators consider the fire suspicious in nature. Police said while the homicide unit is investigating, police will not be able to rule the death a homicide or not until the cause of the fire is determined.

Firefighters were on the scene of the fire in the two storey building around 11 p.m . Sunday, near the intersection of Wardlaw Avenue and Scott Street.

A firefighter was assessed on the scene by paramedics, but did not need to go to the hospital.

CTV News Winnipeg observed approximately 10 firetrucks at the scene, as well as a few ambulances.

There was also a significant amount of smoke coming from the home as firefighters used a ladder truck to attack the fire from above.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire from the outside to make it safe to enter to get the fire under control.

The city said firefighters faced challenging conditions, including high air temperatures and high humidity, which resulted in multiple crew rotations.

The fire was brought under control at 1 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. While there are no damage estimates available, both the house and the store suffered extensive fire, smoke, and water damage.

Anyone with information that could help homicide investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

- With files from CTV’s Gary Robson.