

CTV Winnipeg





Honda portable generators have been recalled by Health Canada due to a leaked fuel hazard.

Health Canada said the generators can leak fuel, posing a potential burn and fire hazard.

The recall is for Model EG2800i. The generator has a front red cover and black metal frame. HONDA is printed in white on the front of the generator.

Approximately 960 of the affected generators were sold in Canada between October 2017 and November 2017, Health Canada said. As of Jan. 17, there have been no injuries reported.

It was manufactured in the United States.