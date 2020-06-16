WINNIPEG -- Those living in southern Manitoba should prepare for hot, humid weather and thunderstorms over the next few days.

According to a statement from Environment Canada, temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to soar above 30 C due to a warm front, with humidex values reaching the mid to upper-30s.

The statement notes that a southerly wind combined with the humid air will keep temperatures high throughout Tuesday night, with temperatures in the Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba dropping to the low 20s.

A cold front is expected to come into Manitoba on Wednesday night, which will bring the province back to more seasonal weather.

Environment Canada adds that there is potential for thunderstorms for most of southern Manitoba. It notes that some of these storms may be “severe with a variety of threats,” as the humidity will support heavy rainfall.

The parts of southeastern Manitoba that have experienced recent heavy rain could see torrential rainfall, as well as training thunderstorms.