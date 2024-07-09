Hot weather brings high demand to Winnipeg outdoor pools
As temperatures heat up across southern Manitoba, people in Winnipeg are flocking to city-run swimming pools to try and cool down. But with the high demand, some facilities are struggling to keep up.
At St. Vital Outdoor Pool, dozens of people waited in line for nearly 45 minutes before they could get inside.
“Usually you get in right away, but because of the closures of the other pools, you’re waiting now a long time to get in,” said Judy Lavergne, who lives near the facility.
Happyland Pool on Marion Street is one of three pools set to be shutdown as part of the City of Winnipeg’s four-year budget. The pool was closed earlier this year after city council voted down a proposal to save it in May.
“Nobody is happy about this,” said Teresa Cwik, the president of the South St. Boniface Residents Association.
Cwik said she’s been advocating to keep Happyland Pool open, and with help from the community, she was able to raise more than $80,000 to have the pool stay afloat. But when the funds were offered to the city, they were denied.
“When we went there, they wanted $85,000,” Cwik said. “They asked for another $100,000 on top of it to open and close the pool.
“It does not cost $100,000 to open and close the pool,” she said.
In a press conference Tuesday, Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said his council examined Happyland Pool’s closure, but made no plans or promises to reopen it.
“Rather than put more funds into an old facility…we’re investing in other pools,” Gillingham said. “And in St. Boniface, the focus is to turn now, look to the future to develop an aquatics plan for St. Boniface that is more robust.”
Gillingham added that community consultations on the new aquatic centre are set to start this summer.
“Until this new aquatic centre is built, maybe they could keep this pool open, because I’m sure it will last a long time,” Cwik said.
In a statement to CTV News, St. Boniface councillor Matt Allard described the 2024-2027 draft budget as “the biggest political battle of my career.”
“I have never dedicated as much time and energy to a single issue,” he wrote. “I look forward to building and improving St. Boniface pools in the years to come.”
In the meantime, the closures and long wait times have some swimmers considering other options.
“There’s Westdale, there’s Kildonan, there’s Transcona, but they’re so much further and it’s just so much more of a pain,” said St. Boniface resident Suzanne Chartrand.
According to the city’s online pool reservation hub, St. Vital Outdoor Pool is booked for the rest of the week. Those who want to try and squeeze into a spot should expect to wait.
Heat wave headed for southern Manitoba
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), southern and central Manitoba are in for some high temperatures over the next few days.
“We are calling for a temperature forecast of 33 C on Friday,” said ECCC emergency preparedness meteorologist Natalie Hasell. “Our humidex values are going to make this feel much warmer.
“So it’ll be really important for people to pay attention to how they’re feeling, how people around them are doing,” she said.
People can also expect to see smoky and hazy skies from wildfire smoke out west.
“This could be a really complicated and possibly difficult time for a surprisingly large amount of the population,” Hasell said.
ECCC advises Manitobans to check the forecast before heading out and drink lots of water to stay hydrated.
The remnants of hurricane Beryl are heading to Canada. Here's where it's expected to land
A since-downgraded hurricane that claimed several lives and left a wake of destruction in its path is forecast to strike parts of Canada this week as a tropical storm.
Ukraine will stop Putin, Biden tells NATO in forceful speech
Joe Biden forcefully defended the foreign policy achievements of his presidency as he welcomed NATO member states to a Washington summit on Tuesday that is being closely watched by allies at home and abroad for proof the embattled U.S. president can still lead.
Five hospitalizations in Ontario linked to plant-based refrigerated beverages recall
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
Russia orders the arrest of Alexei Navalny's widow, who lives abroad
A court in Russia ordered the arrest of the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny during a hearing Tuesday that was conducted in absentia as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on the opposition.
'Hilarious and fun': Ottawa man surprised with 40th birthday party inside Value Village
As much as Tyler Garvey loves hunting for a vintage bargain, he never expected to celebrate his 40th birthday inside a Value Village location.
5 things to know as Canada meets Argentina in 'David vs. Goliath' Copa semifinal
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.
B.C. premier wants to better understand bail reform failing in woman's murder
British Columbia's premier says the province worked with the federal government to change its bail rules, so he is not sure why a man with a long and violent criminal history was released from jail weeks before the stabbing death of a woman in her Surrey, B.C., home.
No one hurt in mid-air crash between helicopter, plane near Edmonton
No injuries were reported after a small plane and a helicopter collided mid-air in Alberta on Tuesday.
