Hours-long police standoff ends in arrest of Manitoba man wanted on warrant

A police standoff on a Manitoba First Nation ended in the arrest of a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The incident began on Saturday, when RCMP officers went to a home on Ebb and Flow First Nation as part of an investigation into a man wanted on a warrant. Police noted that a vehicle at the home was determined to be stolen.

Officer got a search warrant, but as they approached the home, a man barricaded himself inside of it. Mounties added that a woman and two kids were also inside the home.

The RCMP’s emergency response team came to the scene, and after several hours, took the man into custody.

The woman and two kids were not physically hurt during the incident.

A Sandy Bay First Nation man remains in custody for the Canada-wide warrant. He faces further charges in connection with the armed and barricaded incident.

Police continue to investigate.