House fire caused by unattended cooking: WFPS

WINNIPEG -

A house fire believed to have been caused by unattended cooking has left a St. Vital area home with fire, smoke and water damage.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) arrived at a property on Munn Road shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday night where they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

The City said crews launched an offensive attack and declared the fire under control 20 minutes later.

WFPS said they believe unattended cooking caused the accidental fire and are reminding people to be safe in the kitchen.

They are reminding Winnipeggers to stay in the kitchen while cooking and to keep oven mitts and other items away from the stovetop. WFPS also said water should never be used to put out an oil fire – rather, people should use a fire extinguisher or cover the top of the pot or pan with a metal lid.

WFPS said all residents safely escaped the house prior to crews arriving and no one was injured in the fire.