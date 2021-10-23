House fire in Winnipeg’s Weston neighbourhood

WINNIPEG -

Four people were assessed by paramedics after a fire broke out in Winnipeg’s Weston neighbourhood on Friday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said they responded to reports of a fire in the 1600 block of William Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

An offensive attack was launched after crews arrived and found smoke coming a single-family bungalow.

The fire was declared under control about an half hour later.

Everyone inside the home got out before firefighters arrived, with the four individuals not requiring transportation to the hospital after being assessed by first responders.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates were available.