House severely damaged in West End fire

WINNIPEG -

A vacant house in Winnipeg’s West End sustained severe fire, smoke and water damage following a fire on Tuesday evening.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to the fire in the 400 block of Arlington Street just before 7:45 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-storey house.

Initially, it was not safe for crews to go inside, so they launched an exterior attack. However, once the conditions improved, they were able to go inside the house to extinguish hot spots and search the home. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

Crews declared the fire under control just after 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates at this time.