How a Christmas Tree, pens and paper are helping those grieving this holiday season

Feelings of happiness and joy are normal parts of the holiday season, but so too are loss and grief. It’s why Palliative Manitoba puts up its Memory Tree year after year to allow people in grief to have an outlet for their feelings. Now it’s back for the 37th year in a row.

Palliative Manitoba has put the tree up in St. Vital Centre by the entrance to Hudson’s Bay. Over the course of the season, the tree is filled with cards that carry messages people have written to loved ones they have lost.

“The holiday season can be a tough time for folks, because the goal is for people to be celebrate,” said Wayne Sandler, interim executive director with Palliative Manitoba. “But often, people are struggling with memories of lost loved ones or changes in their life, things that have happened that maybe aren't so fun to celebrate.”

Sandler said the act of writing a message in the card and placing it on the tree allows people to express their feelings of grief in a less-threatening way. He added many folks find out they aren’t alone in their suffering when they see all the other cards on the tree.

“We know that when people are grieving, that talking about it is a healing thing, and so this is one way that we provide an outlet for people,” he said.

Cards are free and donations for Palliative Manitoba are welcomed. Sandler said approximately 2,000 cards get placed on the tree each year.

“In the spring, we take the cards and have a ceremony at Assiniboine Park where we burn the cards and release the messages,” he said.

The tree will be up until noon on December 24.