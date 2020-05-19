WINNIPEG -- A new community COVID-19 testing site has opened in Winnipeg to serve those who are experiencing homelessness or live in shelters.

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, announced the testing site at Thunderbird House, located at 715 Main St., opened its doors Tuesday morning.

"The site was established to better serve Winnipeg's downtown population, including those who experience homelessness or live in shelters," said Siragusa.

The site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is the fifth community testing site in Winnipeg.

A full list of the locations and operating hours of Manitoba's community testing sites can be found online.