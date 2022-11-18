How Kirkfield Park's byelection could preview next year's provincial election

A local race could set the stage for the provincial election next year.

On Dec. 13, residents in Winnipeg’s Kirkfield Park will elect a new MLA.

In recent history, the seat has flipped between the orange and blue parties.

Sharon Blady held it for the NDP and was defeated by Tory Scott Fielding.

His departure this year triggered a byelection.

Like Fielding, the PC candidate, Kevin Klein, is also a former city councillor.

“I proved myself at the civic level of government, I held people accountable, I ask tough questions, that will not change,” said Klein.

After an unsuccessful bid for mayor, Klein is jumping into provincial politics.

As a councillor he represented a portion of Kirkfield Park. Klein says crime is a big issue and he applauds the premier’s recent announcement to add 2,000 staff to the health care system.

“There have been mistakes made, but things are happening that I appreciate, things are happening that I can say, this was done because they’re listening to residents.”

The polls have Klein’s Tories trailing the NDP.

Juvenile councillor Logan Oxenham is the NDP candidate. He’s lived in Kirkfield Park for ten years.

“It matters to people that there’s someone who lives in the community, understands the community, that has the community in their best interests, and is not just looking for a job,” said Oxenham.

He says he is running for the party to help fix health care.

“Definitely seeing this as an opportunity for Manitoba’s NDP to really show we are ready to form government, we’re ready to take the lead, and to solve the health care crisis.”

Someone who knows about health system problems first hand is nurse Rhonda Nichol, the Liberal hopeful.

“It’s been very difficult to take all that home with me at night, it’s actually so bothersome that I find it difficult to sleep at night,” said Nichol.

She worked at Grace Hospital for 29 years, and is now at CancerCare Manitoba.

“I believe that there’s a huge benefit to having somebody that’s actually been working in it, through it during the pandemic,” said Nichol.

There is a fourth candidate. Dennis Bayomi is representing the Greens. He wants more money for libraries and says health care isn’t the only crisis.

“There’s nobody talking about the climate emergency, everyone’s talking about the health care crisis,” said Bayomi.

Advance voting runs Dec. 3 to 10.