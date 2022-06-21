How Manitoba is marking National Indigenous Peoples Day

How Manitoba is marking National Indigenous Peoples Day

A drum group at a powwow on the Kapyong Barracks Lands in Winnipeg, Man., on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Jamie Dowsett / CTV Winnipeg) A drum group at a powwow on the Kapyong Barracks Lands in Winnipeg, Man., on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Jamie Dowsett / CTV Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island