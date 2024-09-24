How Manitobans can mark Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30

Truth and Reconciliation Day will be observed on Sept. 30 in Manitoba for the first time since the provincial government declared the national holiday to honour victims and survivors of the residential school system.

Numerous events will occur in the week before Sept. 30 as the country reflects on the legacy of residential schools that operated in Canada from 1831 to 1996.

Here’s what’s happening in Manitoba:

Sept. 23 - Sept 27: The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, headquartered at the University of Manitoba, hosts lunch-and-learn sessions online.Sept. 28-30: The Manitoba Museum will offer complimentary admission and feature exhibits and presentations related to Indigenous culture, residential schools, and reconciliation.

Sept. 28: The Reconciliation Run will take place at the ruins of the former Birtle Residential. Participants will run 21.1 kilometres to Birdtail Sioux Dakota Nation. Once all participants have finished, a community feast will take place. Virtual runs are also available online.

Sept. 30:

Wa-Say Healing Centre is hosting its annual Orange Shirt Day walk beginning at The Forks. The ceremony starts at Oodena Circle, and participants will march to the RBC Convention Centre, where a powwow will take place at 1 p.m.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq is hosting a new tour, Truth and Reconciliation Through Art, on Sept. 30. Special guests include Senator Mary Jane McCallum.

Regular admission rates apply, but all funds will be donated to Sunshine House. Art gallery admission is free for Indigenous people.

The Treaty Relations Commission of Canada is hosting a free event at Agowiidiwinan Centre in the Forks. The event will discuss reconciliation and residential schools from 2 to 4 p.m.