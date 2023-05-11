How Manitobans can take action against gender-based violence
A campaign aimed at ending gender-based violence is calling on Manitobans to join in a day of ceremony, fasting and action.
Events are scheduled across the country Thursday, including in Winnipeg and Brandon, Man. to mark the 12th annual Moose Hide Campaign Day.
The Moose Hide Campaign is a grassroots, Indigenous-led movement created by father and daughter Paul and Raven Lacerte in 2011.
The two were hunting together on their traditional Carrier territory near the Highway of Tears in northern British Columbia where many women, particularly Indigenous women, have gone missing or were murdered.
The father and daughter hunted a moose and decided to use its hide to create pins.
Each pin is meant to spark conversations around gender-based violence, and mark the wearer’s commitment to ending violence against women and children.
“Since 2011, we've handed out now more than 4 million squares of moose hide, so Canadians are wearing this piece of medicine and mobilizing and taking action,” Raven Lacerte told CTV Morning Live’s Nicole Dubé in an interview.
Over a decade later, the movement has sprawled out throughout the country, with Campaign Days scheduled across eight provinces.
Moose Hide Campaign national ambassador Dominic Paul says over half a million people are registered to participate this year. Those who can’t make it in person are invited to tune into a livestream of the Victoria, B.C. ceremony and join in fasting.
“Fasting is a part of all different cultures, so we want to invite people to participate in the ceremony together to deepen our commitment to ending violence towards women and children.”
The organization estimates every moose hide pin has sparked five conversations about violence towards women. Lacerte hopes the conversation and action will continue throughout the year.
“You can register and be part of the day today or every year following and be part of this community of people that really believe in safety for women and children and for all of us.”
More information can be found on the Moose Hide Campaign’s website.
