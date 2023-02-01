How not drinking alcohol in February can support the Canadian Cancer Society
The start of a new month brings the opportunity to raise money and awareness for the Canadian Cancer Society.
Dry Feb starts Wednesday and it challenges Canadians to not drink alcohol during the month of February.
Susan Flynn with the Canadian Cancer Society said this is the eighth year this fundraiser has been happening.
"Almost 40 per cent of Canadians are not aware that alcohol consumption can increase cancer risk. And in fact, drinking any kind of alcohol can increase your risk of nine different cancers," said Flynn.
Besides reducing the risk of cancer, Flynn noted people have experienced several positive effects once they have cut alcohol out of their system.
"We have heard people have experienced better sleep, more energy, better concentration, people have also reported their skin looked better and that they've enjoyed seeing what it's like going without alcohol for a month."
For this campaign to be successful means people have to try and stay on track and not consume any alcoholic beverages.
Flynn said there are several tips and tricks people try to help them get through the entire month including getting friends to go dry together, getting support from family and friends and trying new mocktails.
Flynn noted this is a national fundraiser and all money raised support several initiatives.
"So the money raised through Dry Feb goes to support the programs that we run here at the Canadian Cancer Society nationwide. So that might include research, some of our programs, compassionate programs for people living with cancer in their family, we support cancer prevention education, as well as supporting policies for healthy Canadians."
To make a donation or register for Dry Feb people can go online for more information.
- With files from CTV News' Maralee Caruso
