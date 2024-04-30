Winnipeg police respond to five incidents involving knives, hatchet in 24 hours
Winnipeg police were kept busy this week responding to a string of incidents involving knives and a hatchet.
The first came Monday night. Officers were called to a transit bus after it was reported a man was on board with a knife, waving it around and threatening to hurt other passengers.
The driver stopped near Portage Avenue and Vaughan Street, and police were called.
Officers say the man showed signs of intoxication. He was taken into custody, and the knife was seized.
Police say no one was hurt or wished to pursue further police involvement.
A 32-year-old man was charged with possession of a weapon and two counts of fail to comply with a release order.
Hours later, cadets were patrolling near Hargrave Street and Ellice Avenue where they saw a group of people drinking in public. They dispersed as cadets approached except for one person who tried to hide the liquor.
Police say he showed signs of public intoxication and was taken into custody.
A knife was found in his waistband. He was turned over to police for processing.
A 24-year-old man was charged with fail to comply with condition of release order and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.
Early the next morning, police were called to a report of a man armed with a hatchet who was damaging a vehicle in the 200 block of Weitzel Street.
A 22-year-old man was arrested without incident. Police seized the hatchet.
The accused is facing mischief and weapon-related charges.
Minutes later, police responded to a report of a woman acting erratically and waving a knife around people in the 100 block of Henry Avenue. Police say she was seen smashing out the glass of a window in the area.
Police arrived and took her into custody. She had a knife and some methamphetamine, officials say.
A 24-year-old woman was released on an undertaking. She is facing a number of charges.
The final incident happened early Tuesday morning. Patrol officers recognized a man standing outside a business in the 200 block of Maryland Street who they believed had curfew conditions.
A police check confirmed the curfew breach. He was arrested, and police found a knife in his pants.
A 14-year-old boy is facing a possession of a weapon charge, as well as three counts of fail to comply with condition of release order.
None of the charges from any of the incidents has been tested in court.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko'
Testy exchanges between the prime minister and his chief opponent ended with the Opposition leader and one of his MPs being ejected from the House of Commons on Tuesday -- and the rest of Conservative caucus walking out of the chamber in protest.
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest while waiting in ER, widow wants investigation
When an ambulance took David Lippert to the hospital in March of 2023, the 68-year-old Kitchener, Ont., executive was hoping to find out why he was feeling weak and unable to walk. Some 24 hours later, he was found unresponsive in the ER.
Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring 4 others
A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a northeast London suburb Tuesday, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring four other people, British authorities said.
Conservatives push motion calling for Carney to testify, say it's about 'accountability'
The federal Conservatives made good on their promise to push for former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney to testify before MPs, resulting in a heated political debate in Ottawa on Tuesday.
Freeland previews omnibus budget bill, proposed capital gains tax change left out
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling yet another omnibus bill to pass a sweeping range of measures promised in her April 16 federal budget, though left out of the legislation will be the government's proposed capital gains tax change.
WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in Elora, Ont.
The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR.
London Drugs stores remain closed, 'cybersecurity incident' may have breached personal data
London Drugs says it is working with third-party security experts as the company tries to reopen dozens of stores across Western Canada that were shuttered by a cybersecurity incident Sunday.
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Eight arrested in incident that led to Regina police friendly fire situation
Regina police say eight people were arrested in an incident that involved an officer being inadvertently shot by another officer’s gun last week.
-
Here are Regina's main projects for the 2024 construction season
As Regina’s construction season officially kicks off for 2024 – here’s where residents can expect to see crews and traffic restrictions this summer.
-
Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets green light to open for May 1
The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is complete and the Canada Energy Regulator has given the go-ahead for the project to open.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police set to begin search of landfill for remains of missing woman
On Wednesday, Saskatoon police begin a search for the remains of Mackenzie Lee Trottier in the city's landfill. CTV News will be on site at 42 Valley Road Wednesday morning as Staff Sgt. Corey Lenius from the major crimes section provides more details.
-
Morning stabbing in Saskatoon sends three to hospital
The Saskatoon Police Service’s serious assault unit is investigating stabbings that sent three people to hospital Tuesday morning.
-
Cash is critical in keeping small businesses afloat, Saskatoon pub owner says
A Saskatoon business is encouraging customers to pay with cash instead of a credit card to help fight inflation.
Edmonton
-
Canada-wide warrants issued for 19-year-old man in connection with Edmonton extortions, Winnipeg shooting
The Edmonton Police Service has issued Canada-wide warrants for a man believed to be involved in an ongoing extortion investigation in Edmonton, as well as a shooting in Winnipeg.
-
More charges laid in Alberta child sexual assault case
More charges have been laid in an Alberta child sexual assault investigation now involving four suspects.
-
8.9 per cent property tax increase official as city council passes bylaw
City council passed the 2024 tax bylaw Tuesday, finalizing an increase to municipal property taxes.
Calgary
-
Province pulls funding for low-income transit passes in Calgary, Edmonton
A program providing low-income Calgarians and Edmontonians a financial break on their monthly transit passes is losing millions of dollars in annual support from the provincial government, city councillors confirmed Tuesday.
-
Calgary massage parlours shut down over allegations of human trafficking
Police have closed three Calgary massage parlours after a year-long investigation uncovered alleged links to human trafficking.
-
'It gives me purpose': Olympic gold medalist encouraging others to volunteer in Calgary hospitals
Isabelle Weidemann has earned multiple Olympic medals representing Team Canada as a long-track speedskater but credits her volunteer efforts off the ice with giving her the extra bit of momentum she needed in her daily life.
Toronto
-
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
-
Cyclist struck by construction truck in Yorkville dies in hospital: police
A cyclist is dead after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Toronto’s Yorkville neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
-
Witness details deadly wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A driver who witnessed a wrong-way police pursuit on Highway 401 moments before a fatal crash said he was hoping the chase would have been called off before lives were lost.
Ottawa
-
OPP investigating fatal collision on Hwy. 417 near Limoges, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are at the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 417 near Limoges, east of Ottawa.
-
Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko'
Testy exchanges between the prime minister and his chief opponent ended with the Opposition leader and one of his MPs being ejected from the House of Commons on Tuesday -- and the rest of Conservative caucus walking out of the chamber in protest.
-
Ottawa shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores starting Wednesday
A boycott targeting Loblaw-owned stores is gaining momentum online, with thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere for the month of May.
Montreal
-
McGill requests 'police assistance' over pro-Palestinian encampment
McGill University says it has 'requested police assistance' about the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
-
Transit fares are going up in the Montreal area. Here's the new price structure
Transit riders, take note: the Montreal-area regional transit authority, the ARTM, is changing its fare structure on July 1. Prices are going up by an average of 3 per cent.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER A look at the divestment demands by McGill University protesters
Pro-Palestinian activists have set up protest camps at McGill and a small number of other Canadian universities, following a wave of action seen at U.S. campuses.
Atlantic
-
Name of 'armed man' who prompted emergency alert in Dartmouth, N.S., released by police
Residents in the area of Gaston Road in Dartmouth, N.S., were asked to shelter in place Tuesday morning as police searched for an armed suspect.
-
Halifax city officials discuss new tent site locations as homeless encampments overflow
Halifax’s approved encampment sites are overflowing, putting pressure on the city to open more.
-
Cigarettes in Canada get a new look to help deter smoking
April 30 was the deadline for tobacco manufactures to ensure every king-size cigarette produced has the new health warnings and soon, regular-size cigarettes will follow suit.
Vancouver
-
Man arrested in White Rock homicide case charged with earlier, non-fatal stabbing, IHIT says
The suspect arrested Monday in connection to last week's fatal stabbing near White Rock Pier has been charged, but not with murder.
-
With portable toilets and barricades, Gaza protest camp at UBC digs in for long haul
Pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver have brought in food, water and other supplies to prepare for what may become a protracted stay.
-
'Game-time decision': Vancouver Canucks won't confirm Game 5 goalie
Rick Tocchet was tight-lipped about who will be in net for the Vancouver Canucks when they look for a series win against the Nashville Predators Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
London Drugs stores remain closed, 'cybersecurity incident' may have breached personal data
London Drugs says it is working with third-party security experts as the company tries to reopen dozens of stores across Western Canada that were shuttered by a cybersecurity incident Sunday.
-
'Game-time decision': Vancouver Canucks won't confirm Game 5 goalie
Rick Tocchet was tight-lipped about who will be in net for the Vancouver Canucks when they look for a series win against the Nashville Predators Tuesday.
-
Eviction for landlord's use was legitimate, despite owners' partial move, B.C. court rules
A B.C. judge has upheld the eviction of a family from their North Vancouver townhouse, finding that the landlords did not take an unreasonable amount of time to move into the home after the tenants vacated it.
Kelowna
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
N.L.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
-
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Northern Ontario
-
Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko'
Testy exchanges between the prime minister and his chief opponent ended with the Opposition leader and one of his MPs being ejected from the House of Commons on Tuesday -- and the rest of Conservative caucus walking out of the chamber in protest.
-
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
-
After car chase, young driver in Sudbury tries to run away from police
A 20-year-old suspect in Sudbury was arrested last week after trying to escape from police responding to reports of erratic driving.
Barrie
-
Road rage driver handed conditional sentence
Nearly a year to the day Joshua Wheatley was caught on camera running a man over in an apparent road rage incident, the 22-year-old has been given a conditional sentence for six months, including partial house arrest with a curfew.
-
Search teams recover missing man on Lake St. George
Search teams have recovered the body of a missing man who disappeared on Friday afternoon while on Lake St. George in Severn Township.
-
Popular assassin game startles Collingwood residences
An assassin game turns into a dangerous reality for police who respond to two reports of teens allegedly carrying firearms in broad daylight.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shooting victim found in wooded area
A man was airlifted to a trauma centre Tuesday after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
WATCH
WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in Elora, Ont.
The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR.
-
How to get rid of toxic hammerhead worms
The invasive – and toxic – hammerhead worm has been spotted in Ontario.
London
-
Investigation underway after 25 year old suffers life-threatening injuries in construction accident
OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a 25-year-old individual sustained life-threatening injuries during a construction accident in Lucan Biddulph.
-
'In my opinion, that is a slap in my face': New Canada Disability Benefit a 'disappointment' to those living in deep poverty
The federal government has allocated $6.1 billion over six years for the long-awaited Canada Disability Benefit (CDB), but according to advocacy groups across the country, it falls short.
-
'There are going to be some real issues in terms of enforcement': Parents weigh in on school cellphone ban
The debate around the Ford government cellphone ban in schools continues to stir. Parents and professional educators are weighing in with potential pros and pitfalls.