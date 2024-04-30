Winnipeg police respond to five incidents involving knives, hatchet in 24 hours

Winnipeg police were kept busy this week responding to a string of incidents involving knives and a hatchet.

The first came Monday night. Officers were called to a transit bus after it was reported a man was on board with a knife, waving it around and threatening to hurt other passengers.

The driver stopped near Portage Avenue and Vaughan Street, and police were called.

Officers say the man showed signs of intoxication. He was taken into custody, and the knife was seized.

Police say no one was hurt or wished to pursue further police involvement.

A 32-year-old man was charged with possession of a weapon and two counts of fail to comply with a release order.

Hours later, cadets were patrolling near Hargrave Street and Ellice Avenue where they saw a group of people drinking in public. They dispersed as cadets approached except for one person who tried to hide the liquor.

Police say he showed signs of public intoxication and was taken into custody.

A knife was found in his waistband. He was turned over to police for processing.

A 24-year-old man was charged with fail to comply with condition of release order and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

Early the next morning, police were called to a report of a man armed with a hatchet who was damaging a vehicle in the 200 block of Weitzel Street.

A 22-year-old man was arrested without incident. Police seized the hatchet.

The accused is facing mischief and weapon-related charges.

Minutes later, police responded to a report of a woman acting erratically and waving a knife around people in the 100 block of Henry Avenue. Police say she was seen smashing out the glass of a window in the area.

Police arrived and took her into custody. She had a knife and some methamphetamine, officials say.

A 24-year-old woman was released on an undertaking. She is facing a number of charges.

The final incident happened early Tuesday morning. Patrol officers recognized a man standing outside a business in the 200 block of Maryland Street who they believed had curfew conditions.

A police check confirmed the curfew breach. He was arrested, and police found a knife in his pants.

A 14-year-old boy is facing a possession of a weapon charge, as well as three counts of fail to comply with condition of release order.

None of the charges from any of the incidents has been tested in court.