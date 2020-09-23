WINNIPEG -- Beginning Sept. 23, travellers and workers at the Winnipeg airport will be required to undergo temperature screenings at security checkpoints.

This change is part of the Government of Canada’s approach to make sure the disease isn’t spread through air travel.

In June, Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announced that by the end of July, temperature-screening stations would be in place in the departure areas of the country’s four major airports – Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

Then, by September 2020, these stations would be added to the departure sections of the next 11 busiest airports, which includes Winnipeg.

The government also mandated that all employees who go into the restricted areas of the airport will be subject to temperature screenings.

“This added layer of protection will further compliment the many safety measures already in place at the airport, such as the YWG Clean Program or the requirement to wear a face covering,” said a post from the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

“All of these protocols working together help provide a healthy environment to ensure all travellers, visitors and staff feel safe at the airport.”

If a staff member or passenger has a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or higher, they will have to wait 10 minutes before getting a second test.

If the person still has a high temperature after the second screening and they can’t provide a medical certificate that indicates a reason for their temperature, they won’t be allowed in.

These temperature screenings do not replace health checks being done by individual airlines.