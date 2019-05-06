

CTV Winnipeg





More than a dozen municipal and community water systems in Manitoba are under a boil water advisory and with summer road trip season just around the corner, you can check where in Manitoba you need to boil tap water by following links on the province’s website.

You can also explore a map that shows systems with advisories in place.

Currently, no large Manitoba communities are under a boil water advisory. All advisories affect communities with fewer than 1,000 residents.

The last time Winnipeg was placed under a boil water advisory was for a handful of days in January of 2015. A report on the incident released months later said the test that prompted the advisory was likely contaminated, not the water supply itself.