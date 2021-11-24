How to successfully transition back to working at the office

WINNIPEG -

Leaving the familiarity of the kitchen table to return to the office cubicle can leave many employees with unexpected feelings and emotions.

Tiredness, anxiety and just feeling like your body just doesn’t want to move are just some of the ways a person’s body can react to the transition back to in-person work.

“Returning to work can be very challenging and can bring about unpredictability, anxiety, and just feelings of not being able to cope with the new normal,” said Rebecca Namunyu Dolyniuk, a registered social worker, therapist and counsellor.

Dolyniuk said there are warning signs to look for. Changes in performance and productivity at work, low morale, and difficulty concentrating are just a few.

There can also be physical symptoms like shortness of breath, sweaty palms and tightness in the chest. However, these can vary between individuals.

“When one sees that they’re slowing down and they’re not having the same passion, that might be a sign to something is not right,” said Dolyniuk.

To best deal with the transition, Dolyniuk said it is best to pay attention to our bodies when they are not reacting to the way they used to.

She said help can sometimes be found within your social circle, but other times, it might need to come from a professional.

A useful tip, according to Dolyniuk, is to visualize the return to work before it happens. That includes having a clear mental picture of the commute, the walk down the hall and maybe sitting at your desk.

“Just having a visual script they can practise over and over until it’s normalized in their mind so that when they actually do it it’s easier on their bodies,” said Dolyniuk.