WINNIPEG -- Mother's Day is Sunday, but with COVID-19, it's forcing many to change their plans.

Physical distancing measures and other provincial guidelines are forcing businesses to get creative.

FLOWERS FOR MOM

Those picking up a bouquet from Academy Florist will have to do so curbside.

"Mother's Day is the busiest day of the year, so I call everybody I know, every family member I know, every friend I know and they all come and help this year we don't have any of that," said Irene Seaman, the owner of Academy Florist.

This Mother's Day, the shop is operating with a quarter of the staff they'd usually have.

Getting flowers has also been a challenge.

"Everybody is limited, even the farmers in Ecuador and Holland," Seaman said. "Holland is mowing down their flowers because they don't have the work, and a lot of the stores are closed."

The floral shop had supply issues when the pandemic first started, but Seaman said the shop can get almost everything now.

Despite the added challenges, the store is hoping to have more flowers available soon.

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH

Mother's Day brunch will also be quite different this year.

On a typical Mother's Day, Chaise Café & Lounge would be packed. This year, however, there's still some room.

"Normally, with Mother's Day, we'll have the entire restaurant and patio booked," said owner Shae Ritchie. "Right now, with the new COVID rules, we are only allowed people on the patio, so we are keeping it all open air."

The restaurant is also doing a take out brunch in case the weather doesn't cooperate.

Being able to open for Mother's Day was a welcome surprise to the local restaurant.

"It feels great," said Ritchie. "We are just so excited."

FROM A DISTANCE

The pandemic is forcing the cancellation of many annual traditions, including those at Luther Home.

Due to the pandemic, the care facility residents' families aren't allowed to visit.

Celebrations were still held though, with a special pre-Mother's Day parade taking place Friday.

"We are all decorating our cars, driving by, honking and wishing all of the moms here happy Mother's Day," said Ian Shanley, the son of a resident at Luther Home.

Residents were spaced out six feet apart as family members drove by waving and showing off their pets.

Shanley said that even though he wasn't able to hug his mom, this was "the next best thing."

PROVINCIAL HEALTH ADVICE

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, gave some advice for Manitobans ahead of weekend celebrations.

"Celebrate that day, but we need to celebrate it a bit different this year," he said. "We need to continue to think about connecting virtually."

Roussin said if people do meet up, avoid large groups, maintain physical distancing, and think about meeting outside.

He also stressed that people who are sick should stay home.​