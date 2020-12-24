WINNIPEG -- Today is Christmas Eve and Santa is well on the journey to bringing gifts and holiday cheer to children around the world.

But, how can you keep track of where Santa is and where he’s going? The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) can help as it uses its technology to monitor Santa’s whereabouts as he travels across the globe.

“He’s making his way around the world very quickly this morning,” said Capt. Ken Jacobson, public affairs officer for the Canadian NORAD region.

NORAD’s been tracking Santa for the past 65 years, with the help of its satellites, fighter jets and the north warning system with radar.

Though the organization is able to monitor much of Santa’s movement, Ol’ Saint Nick also has access to proprietary technology.

“Santa has some technology that we don’t have access to, but he has a way of magically bending space and time,” said Brig.-Gen Edward Vaughan, deputy commander of the Canadian NORAD region.

One thing Vaughan could say about Santa, is that it’s always Rudolph at the front of the sleigh.

“Rudolph is always at the front, which is very good because of that red nose. We can pick that up on infrared via satellite.”

WHEN WILL SANTA GET TO CANADA?

According to Maj. Gen Eric Kenny, a commander with the Canadian NORAD region, when Santa arrives in Canada he travels to Newfoundland first and then heads west.

“Sometime between 9 (p.m.) and midnight he arrives in Newfoundland, local time, and then he moves his way across the country east to west,” he explained.

Kenny also noted that Santa will only arrive at your house if you’re sleeping.

HOW YOU CAN TRACK SANTA

For those who want to track Santa’s journey throughout the day, there are a number of different ways that you can do so.

You can track NORADS’s system online, by downloading the NORAD Track Santa Claus app, or through Alexa or OnStar.

You can also email noradtracksanta@outlook.com to find out all the different ways to track Santa.

“One last thing I would add to that is for people that want to find out where Santa is, there’s also a telephone number that you can call,” Jacobson said.

“So NORAD’s been doing this since 1955. You can call into the NORAD Track Santa operation centre and the number for that is 1-877-446-6723.”

With files from CTV’s Hugh Headley