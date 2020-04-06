WINNIPEG -- To show support for frontline healthcare workers, health care teams and child health researchers, the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba is callling all Manitobans to place teddy bears in the windows of their homes.

The teddy bear call coincides with the fourth annual #ChildrensHospitalWeekCanada which started on Monday and will run until Friday, April 10. The foundation said the idea is to raise awareness about the necessity of children’s hospitals and the donations that are needed to give the best care possible.

“We recently had to cancel the annual Teddy Bears’ Picnic and understand that thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals are now having to self-isolate right alongside their kids who are home," said Stefano Grande, President and CEO of Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

"But those teddy bears’ placed in windows can still participate greatly in showing support for our frontline staff, as well as fundraising for the sick kids being cared for.”

Grande encouraged teddy bear owners to show support by taking photos of their windows with a stuffy and post it to social media with hashtags #ContinueCaring forKids and #IamCHFM.

Manitobans can join the Teddy bear hunt by visiting the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba online.