WINNIPEG -- The Hudson’s Bay Company announced Thursday it will begin to open its doors to shoppers starting May 11. It will use a “phased approach” when opening locations and will start in Winnipeg.

Iain Nairn, president of HBC, said as the stores reopen the health and safety of both staff and customers is their number one priority. He added HBC will use enhanced health and safety protocols to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We will continue to take direction from government and public health experts, and have implemented a number of added measures to ensure we deliver a healthy, easy, and comfortable shopping experience. We sincerely look forward to welcoming customers back to Hudson’s Bay,” said Nairn in a written statement.

Stores will operate with reduced hours, from 12p.m. to 5 p.m. every day except for Tuesday. They will open one hour earlier for frontline works, seniors and those with disabilities. Shoppers can expect to see directional arrows, enhanced cleaning practices and reminders of social distancing.

HBC said in a press release to CTV News that curbside pickup is offered. In addition the return policy has been changed. Anyone who made purchases after January 17,2020 can return it to stores within the 30 days of reopening.