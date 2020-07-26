WINNIPEG -- A national movement dubbed Hugs over Masks is coming to Manitoba on Sunday.

The organization is holding a festival of life celebration at Birds Hill Park Sunday afternoon.

According to the event's page, there'll be kids activities, a potluck, and a mask-free zone.

The page also said, "hugs are encouraged" at the event.

The Hugs over Mask website describes itself as a community of independent, non-partisan and concerned individuals working together in pursuit of restoring their liberties and way of life.

The group said they are dedicated to removing the lockdown measures they believe are unnecessarily harming Canadians.

A Hugs over Masks event was held in Toronto last week. Now, three events are being held in Ontario, one in Montreal and one in Winnipeg.

The one in Winnipeg is scheduled to run from 12-4 p.m.

Sunday morning, in an unrelated tweet, the Government of Manitoba reminded Manitobans about physical distancing.