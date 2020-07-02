Advertisement
Human remains found in Little Grand Rapids: RCMP
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 1:22PM CST
The Mounties said officers based in Leaf Rapids and the province’s chief medical examiner are investigating.
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba RCMP is investigating after human remains were found in Little Grand Rapids, Man.
Mounties said they received a report about the remains on June 30 around 9:15 p.m.
The identity of the remains is unknown at this time.
Little Grand Rapids RCMP, along with Major Crime Services, Forensic Identification Services and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating.