WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have launched a homicide investigation after finding human remains in the North End.

Winnipeg police said officers were called to the area of Stella Avenue and McGregor Street around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, after getting a report that human remains had been found.

When officers arrived, they found the remains in the area. Police said there is no information about the identity of the remains, adding a post-mortem examination will follow.

CTV News video from the scene Wednesday morning shows police had taped off an area behind and beside a two-storey building in the 600 block of Stella Ave. Several police vehicles were also stationed in the area.

Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information that may help investigators to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

-With files from CTV’S Ken Gabel and Tim Salzen