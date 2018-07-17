

CTV Winnipeg





A 20-year-old hockey player from Winnipeg who survived the fatal crash of the Humboldt Broncos team has inked a deal to continue his hockey career in Oshawa, Ont.

Matthieu Gomercic, who plays forward, has signed with the University of Ontario Institute of Technology Ridgebacks.

He is the second survivor of the crash to sign with the team, after Bryce Fiske.

In a news release, the team’s head coach Curtis Hodgins described Gomercic as a “versatile forward who can play all three forward positions if needed and can chip in with some offence as well.”

“He has a big frame, protects pucks well and plays a complete game, which will fit in nicely with our program,” said Hodgins.

The crash of the Broncos team bus in Saskatchewan on April 6, 2018 left 13 injured players, including Gomercic and Fiske. Another 16 people were killed.

Charges were laid this month against the driver of a semi-trailer involved in the crash.

With files from The Canadian Press