More than 275 people have been evacuated from a Northern Manitoba community after a forest fire broke out near Sapotaweyak Cree Nation.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon and the Red Cross was called in around 6 p.m. leading to apartial evacuation of the area.

The people being evacuated are those who are most vulnerable mainly the elderly, people with medical conditions, and families with young children.

Those who have been evacuated have been taken to hotels in Swan River and The Pas.

Sapotaweyak Cree Nation is nearly 400 kilometers north of Winnipeg.