WINNIPEG -- Hundreds of people got the chance to meet a hockey hero from Winnipeg Monday night.

Joel Hofer hung out at the Headingley Community Centre to sign some autographs and meet some excited fans.

The goaltender and St. Louis Blues prospect backstopped Canada to a 4-3 win over Russia in the gold medal game at the Ice Hockey World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic, and more than a month later, he's still being given the royal treatment.

Hofer was named the best goaltender in the 2020 World Juniors, with a perfect 5-0 record.