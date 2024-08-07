Hundreds of extras wanted for movie starring Bob Odenkirk being filmed in Manitoba

The sequel to a popular movie shot in Winnipeg is looking for hundreds of extras as it returns to Manitoba.

Nobody, starring Bob Odenkirk, was shot in Winnipeg in 2019 and grossed $57 million worldwide.

Now the sequel, Nobody 2, is returning to the province and a call is out for more than 300 extras to be part of the film.

Kari Casting said there will be three days of shooting for a carnival scene, which is scheduled to take place in the Winnipeg Beach and Lilac Resort areas.

They are looking for families, couples and grandparents and anyone over 12 and up can apply.

Shooting will happen on Aug. 27 in Winnipeg Beach and then on Sept. 9 and 10 at the Lilac Resort.

Everything is expected to get underway around 7 a.m. and people are asked to be available for 10 to 12 hours a day, with the exception of kids.

Kari Casting is asking for a summer casual look and for approved extras to bring clothing options.

More details can be found online.

It won't be just Odenkirk who is returning to the film. It has also been announced that Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd will be coming back. As well, Sharon Stone is slated to join the rest of the ensemble.

Shooting in the province for this movie will be going on until Sept. 25.