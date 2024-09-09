Zebra mussel containment curtain in Clear Lake to be removed after taking damage

A containment curtain meant to help prevent the potential spread of zebra mussels in Clear Lake is going to be removed.

Parks Canada announced Monday the curtain – which was in the water for just over a month – will be removed after it was damaged by strong winds and waves on the lake.

It was originally installed after an adult zebra mussel was found in the part of Clear Lake known as Boat Cove.

The curtain stretched from the cove to the pier and was meant to prevent the spread of the mussel to other parts of the lake.

However, since taking damage, Parks Canada said it can't provide "an effective means of containment" and that it won't be able to be replaced or repaired this fall.

"For the remainder of the 2024 open water season, Parks Canada will continue intensive monitoring for environmental DNA, veligers, and evidence of live zebra mussels in Clear Lake. This monitoring will continue until ice forms and will help determine whether plans for a potential eradication or control treatment using potash are feasible," Parks Canada said in a news release.

The company that installed the curtain is also responsible for removing it Parks Canada said.

In the meantime, Boat Cove will still be closed to the public and no watercraft will be allowed on Clear Lake.