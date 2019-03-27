

Hundreds of people gathered at Canadian Mennonite University Tuesday evening in support of Bill C-262, a private member’s bill aimed at protecting Indigenous rights.

Among the group were Indigenous rights activists, community organizers, and musicians, like Fred Penner, Steve Bell, and “Coco” Ray Stevenson.

They said the bill is a step towards reconciliation.

Romeo Saganash, the Member of Parliament for the Quebec riding of Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik—Eeyou who put forward the bill in parliament, spoke at a press conference earlier that morning.

"I would say that Bill C-262 is not just about reconciliation. It's also about justice and it's also about human rights of the first people in this country. That's why it’s important, and I urge the Senators to pass this bill,” he said.

Bill C-262 would require the government to enshrine the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples into Canadian law.

The bill has yet to pass third reading in the senate.

If it isn’t passed before parliament is dissolved in June, there are fears the bill will die.

The rally in the evening was about creating momentum and sending a message, Steve Bell said.

“There's something about gathering. When people see they're not alone in the things that are important to them, it builds energy. It inspires people. Also, we want the Senate to see this. We want the Senate to see that there's deep support for this bill," he said.