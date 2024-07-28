Huzzah: Medieval Festival returns to Cooks Creek

A beloved celebration of the Middle Ages returned to Cooks Creek, Man., this weekend, with lords and ladies travelling near and far for the festivities.

The Cooks Creek Medieval Festival was last organized in 2018, and since it’s celebrated every two years, this is the first time events have taken place since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The world after the COVID-19 pandemic has become a little more restricted,” said organizer Gary Senft. “So we had lots of work with permits and things, but we're thrilled to be back and to offer this to the public as a little bit of magic out in the country.”

Those who were in attendance had the chance to dress up in their favourite medieval fashions as they watched knights battle it out in a friendly jousting tournament.

“We had a procession in with all the performers in costume,” Senft said. “We walked along, and I just grabbed a few people right out of the audience, and they came with us in full garb and looked great.

“So it’s just fun to see people participating,” he said.

The festival also acts as a fundraiser for the grounds and surrounding community, including the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Immaculate Conception and the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.

“It’s a community-based event,” Senft emphasized.

- With files from CTV's Daniel Halmarson.