Huzzah: Medieval Festival returns to Cooks Creek
A beloved celebration of the Middle Ages returned to Cooks Creek, Man., this weekend, with lords and ladies travelling near and far for the festivities.
The Cooks Creek Medieval Festival was last organized in 2018, and since it’s celebrated every two years, this is the first time events have taken place since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The world after the COVID-19 pandemic has become a little more restricted,” said organizer Gary Senft. “So we had lots of work with permits and things, but we're thrilled to be back and to offer this to the public as a little bit of magic out in the country.”
Those who were in attendance had the chance to dress up in their favourite medieval fashions as they watched knights battle it out in a friendly jousting tournament.
“We had a procession in with all the performers in costume,” Senft said. “We walked along, and I just grabbed a few people right out of the audience, and they came with us in full garb and looked great.
“So it’s just fun to see people participating,” he said.
The festival also acts as a fundraiser for the grounds and surrounding community, including the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Immaculate Conception and the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.
“It’s a community-based event,” Senft emphasized.
- With files from CTV's Daniel Halmarson.
We're 100 days away from the U.S. presidential election. An expert predicts what will happen next
In the week U.S. President Joe Biden announced his departure from the upcoming U.S. election, prospective candidate and Vice-President Kamala Harris fundraised US$200 million and 170,000 volunteers signed up to help her campaign.
Paris Olympics organizers say they meant no disrespect with 'Last Supper' tableau
Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper' during the glamorous opening ceremony.
Canada scores late to beat France 2-1 in women's soccer, keeping Olympic hopes alive
Vanessa Gilles scored the winning goal in injury time as the Canadian women's soccer team defeated France 2-1 at the Paris Games.
Jasper evacuees flood Parks Canada with worries over what's left behind
Parks Canada said requests have poured in from people asking for help in retrieving important personal items or to remove food, fridges and freezers from their homes in Jasper.
'I am sorry': Bev Priestman breaks silence on Canada Soccer drone scandal
Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman said she wants to take accountability and is cooperating with an investigation into a spying scandal involving the women’s soccer team at the Paris Games.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' smashes R-rated record with US$205 million debut, 8th biggest opening ever
Marvel is back on top with “Deadpool & Wolverine.” The comic-book movie made a staggering US$205 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Girl math is (sort of) legit, according to this economics expert
There are some aspects of girl math that are actually fair game, according to Concordia University economics professor Moshe Lander.
Canadian fencer Eleanor Harvey claims Olympic bronze in Paris
Canadian fencer Eleanor Harvey defeated Italy's Alice Volpi 15-12 to capture bronze in the women's foil individual event at the Paris Olympics.
With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?
With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.
'I'm stuck': Regina mom seeking help to get daughter to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto
A Regina mom is raising money to get her daughter the care she needs in Toronto.
Campground fire reported near Alice Beach, Sask.
Firefighters from two separate departments responded to a serious blaze involving several vehicles on Sunday.
Moose Jaw man suffers apparent stab wounds, 1 man charged
One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in Moose Jaw on Friday.
Saskatoon hosts youth ball hockey nationals
The Canadian ball hockey association national youth final was hosted in Saskatoon on Saturday.
Crews respond to two early morning fires in Saskatoon
Saskatoon firefighters responded to two separate structure fires early Saturday morning.
'A good weekend for firefighting': Rain helps douse dozens of wildfires in Alberta
Alberta Wildfire said, thanks to some rain, dozens of wildfires had been extinguished over the weekend.
How your bottles and cans can help wildfire evacuees this Wednesday
Radio stations across the province are joining forces to help raise cash for wildfire evacuees.
Restrictions to continue after additional wire snap; water consumption falls again
Another wire snapped inside the city’s feeder main Friday, as water consumption continued to decline.
Sikh motorcyclists across Canada rally to raise funds and awareness for diabetes research
A group of Sikh motorcyclists took to the streets of Calgary Sunday to raise money and awareness of diabetes research and education.
-
BREAKING Calgary's Eleanor Harvey takes the bronze to win Canada's first Olympic fencing medal
Calgary's Eleanor Harvey won a bronze medal Sunday to become the first Canadian to win an individual fencing medal.
Eleventh-hour deal that averted TTC strike to cost city of Toronto $176 million
The cost of the last-minute deal that averted a chaotic strike by the largest union in Toronto’s public transit system is $176 million over three years, according to newly released city records.
1 person seriously injured in overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square, say paramedics.
Suspects sought in attempted theft investigation: TPS
Toronto Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying suspects allegedly involved in a theft investigation.
'He did not deserve to die': Two Ottawa mothers launch new non-profit to tackle growing drug problem
After losing their sons to accidental drug overdoses two years ago, two Ottawa mothers are calling for reform and transparency into how drug laced deaths are investigated through their new non-profit.
Kingston police investigating homicide, area resident says 'there's a bit of a darker side'
Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking the public for help in investigating a homicide that happened Friday evening in the Kingscourt neighbourhood.
Here's how much protein your body needs
Protein intake is necessary for your body, as it helps with hair growth, skin glow and hormone production, an Ottawa nutritionist says.
A motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Montmagny, Chaudière-Appalaches
A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he went off the road on the closed circuit of the Montmagny autodrome in the Chaudière-Appalaches region on Sunday.
Two people seriously injured after collision in Brownsburg-Chatham
Two people are fighting for their lives after being involved in a collision in the Laurentian town of Brownsburg-Chatham.
Three Montreal hotels go on surprise 24-hour strike
Some 1,000 workers at three well-known Montreal hotels called a surprise 24-hour strike on Sunday. The Queen Elizabeth, Marriott Château Champlain and Bonaventure hotels are all striking simultaneously to improve their working conditions, the Conférence des syndicats nationaux (CSN), which represents them, said in a press release.
Five people injured after men exchange gunfire at Africville reunion
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at Africville Park in Halifax on Saturday.
Three dead after vehicle loses tire, leaves N.B. highway
Three people from Moncton have died after a single-vehicle crash in Mill Cove, N.B., Saturday night.
New Brunswick Highland Games Festival marks 41 years
With a tagline of “be a Scot for the weekend” the New Brunswick Highland Games Festival welcomed everyone out for a weekend of music and competition
‘Thanks again to my beautiful city’: Ryan Reynolds shares gratitude after packed Vancouver soccer match
Ryan Reynolds posted a heartfelt thank you to his hometown of Vancouver after a soccer match between Wrexham AFC and the Whitecaps drew a crowd of nearly 35,000 to BC Place.
Using Ring camera to shout, swear at neighbours caused ‘unreasonable noise’: B.C. tribunal
Owners of a B.C. townhome caused a nuisance when they used the speaker feature on their doorbell camera to yell “profanity and insults” at their neighbours, the province’s civil resolution tribunal has ruled.
VIDEO: Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart brings Stanley Cup home to West Vancouver
The first team Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart played for as a young boy was the Hollyburn Huskies. So it was fitting that after winning the Stanley Cup in June, the West Vancouver native would bring the iconic trophy home to Hollyburn Country club, where it all started.
Wildfires force evacuation of Slocan, B.C., surrounding area
A small town in the B.C. interior has been evacuated due to wildfires raging nearby.
Cool, wet weather helping wildfire fight in B.C.
Wildfire officials says the risk level in British Columbia is improving thanks to rainfall and cooler temperatures in many parts of the province.
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Victim of alleged Manitoulin Island abduction found safe, 2 arrested: OPP
Police in northern Ontario say the victim of a reported abduction on Manitoulin Island has been found, and a third suspect has been identified.
Alleged teenage sexual predator arrested in northern Ont.
A northern Ontario teen facing almost 20 serious charges in relation to alleged incidents that happened in Kapuskasing, Ont. over three years, police say.
85 drug, firearm charges laid in drug bust at Sault Ste. Marie apartment
A total of 85 drug and firearm-related charges have been laid against five suspects following a raid at a Sault Ste. Marie apartment, police say.
Orillia cyclist competes on the Olympic stage
Family and friends of Orillia's Isabella Holmgren cheered her on as she competed on the Olympic stage in the women's mountain bike cross-country race Sunday morning.
Concerned citizens detain impaired driver who caused series of crashes
A group of concerned citizens are credited with protecting the public after stopping an impaired driver near Highway 400 on Friday.
One person charged in Orillia vehicle theft
One person has been charged following a vehicle theft investigation in Orillia.
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
'Barricaded person' prompts heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Brantford: police
One person has been taken to hospital following an early morning shooting.
Maggie MacNeil just misses podium in 100 metre Butterfly
Maggie MacNeil of London,Ont. just missed the podium in the Women’s 100 metre Butterfly.
Increased police presence in Sarnia due to home intruder report
Sarnia will see an increased police presence on Trudeau Drive after police received reports of a home intruder.