WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Huzzah: Medieval Festival returns to Cooks Creek

    Spectators had a chance to watch knights battle it out in a friendly jousting tournament at the Cooks Creek Medieval Festival on July 28, 2024. (Daniel Halmarson/CTV News Winnipeg) Spectators had a chance to watch knights battle it out in a friendly jousting tournament at the Cooks Creek Medieval Festival on July 28, 2024. (Daniel Halmarson/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A beloved celebration of the Middle Ages returned to Cooks Creek, Man., this weekend, with lords and ladies travelling near and far for the festivities.

    The Cooks Creek Medieval Festival was last organized in 2018, and since it’s celebrated every two years, this is the first time events have taken place since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “The world after the COVID-19 pandemic has become a little more restricted,” said organizer Gary Senft. “So we had lots of work with permits and things, but we're thrilled to be back and to offer this to the public as a little bit of magic out in the country.”

    Those who were in attendance had the chance to dress up in their favourite medieval fashions as they watched knights battle it out in a friendly jousting tournament.

    “We had a procession in with all the performers in costume,” Senft said. “We walked along, and I just grabbed a few people right out of the audience, and they came with us in full garb and looked great.

    “So it’s just fun to see people participating,” he said.

    The festival also acts as a fundraiser for the grounds and surrounding community, including the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Immaculate Conception and the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes.

    “It’s a community-based event,” Senft emphasized.

    - With files from CTV's Daniel Halmarson.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?

    With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News