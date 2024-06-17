Hydro bringing in additional crews to help restore power in western Manitoba

Manitoba Hydro says it is bringing in additional crews to restore power to western parts of the province after it was pummelled by a storm over the weekend.

Parts of the province were ravaged by a series of severe thunderstorms Saturday night, with Environment and Climate Change Canada saying some areas received “loonie to toonie-sized hail,” while golf ball-sized hail was reported in Glenboro, Man.

“We did receive an unconfirmed report of a tornado touchdown, but we can't confirm anything at this time,” said ECCC meteorologist James Colangelo in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg.

Thousands of Manitobans remain without power Monday, thanks to high winds that complicated repair work on Sunday.

In a post on X, Manitoba Hydro said the intense winds and visibility issues added, “some complexity to our response.”

“We’re working as quickly and safely as possible to get your power back on, and we’ll provide another update later today when we know more,” the post reads.

More details on the outages can be found on Manitoba Hydro’s website.

