SIU investigating after man fatally shot by OPP in Kenora park; general store 'total loss’ following blaze

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after Ontario Provincial Police fatally shot a man in a Kenora, Ont. RV park.

SIU is only sharing that a man was fatally shot, and an investigation is ongoing.

This comes as the general store in the city’s Anciniabe RV Park and Campground burned during a noon hour fire Tuesday.

“It would appear from my initial assessment that the fire started inside the store, rose vertically into the attic space, and then extended from there,” said Kenora Fire Chief Dave Pratt, “The building is a total loss.”

Susan Evenden, one of the campground's operators, said the building contained office supplies and ice cream.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.