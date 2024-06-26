Winnipeg firefighters rescue two trapped inside apartment during fire

WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    A Wednesday morning fire at an apartment building in Winnipeg has sent two people to the hospital.

    The fire began around 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Keewatin Street.

    When the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service got to the scene, they found a well-involved fire and two people trapped inside their suite. Firefighters began to attack the flames and rescued both people who were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    A Winnipeg Transit bus was brought to the scene to provide temporary shelter for the apartment residents. The Emergency Social Services team was also brought in to help displaced residents find accommodations.

    The fire was under control by 4:40 a.m.

    The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.

